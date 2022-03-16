Advertisement

Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash

The impact caused the car to flip, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a fatal crash in North Knoxville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials.

The crash happened on Washington Pike at Steeple Shadow Way, KPD representative Scott Erland told WVLT News. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck was travelling on Washington Pike when it hit a car that had pulled out of Babelay Road on the passenger side. The impact caused the car to flip, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene Erland said.

There were no other occupants involved in the crash. KPD officers are investigating.

