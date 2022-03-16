Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a fatal crash in North Knoxville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials.

The crash happened on Washington Pike at Steeple Shadow Way, KPD representative Scott Erland told WVLT News. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck was travelling on Washington Pike when it hit a car that had pulled out of Babelay Road on the passenger side. The impact caused the car to flip, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene Erland said.

There were no other occupants involved in the crash. KPD officers are investigating.

