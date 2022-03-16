Knoxville students recognized for creating app through Congressional App Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several students in East Tennessee have been selected by Congressman Tim Burchett for winning the Congressional App Challenge for District 2.

The challenge is all through the Youth Outreach in Science Technology Engineering and Math (YO-STEM) and CGI Federal. The challenge is hosted by members of the U.S. House of Representatives to encourage middle and high school students to learn coding and inspire them to pursue careers in computer science, according to a release.

Austin East Magnet High School students, TaMiyah Stenson and Benjamin Heath-Curtis and L&N STEM Academy student Catherine Chen were all recognized as winners of the challenge on Dec. 14, 2021.

The winning app created by the students was called Accountability Assistance. The app is designed to help students keep track of homework, projects, tests, and provide reminders for when they are due. The group of students worked with mentors to create the app.

All three local students are invited to the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington D.C. later this Spring. The app will also be featured on the House of Representatives’ website.

YO-STEM is accepting donations to help with travel expenses for the students and their families. If you would like to help, you can donate here.

