Krystal Daniels, mother of Joe Clyde, accepts plea deal in child abuse case

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Krystal Daniels, the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels, entered a no contest plea during a court hearing on Wednesday.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Dickson County Circuit Court with Daniels’ trial starting next week.

Krystal Daniels was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect, accessory after the fact, child neglect and filing a false report in connection with the death of Joe Clyde Daniels on April 4, 2018. Her husband, Joseph Daniels, was convicted in June 2021 of second-degree murder and four other charges in the death of Joe Clyde. He was found not guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Krystal Daniels was sentenced to 15 years in prison and is to serve 85% of the term. The sentences will be served concurrently.

The Daniels family reported Joe Clyde missing in April 2018. His body was never found and both Joseph and Krystal were arrested on charges in connection with his disappearance and treatment.

Authorities said Krystal Daniels admitted she was at their home on April 4, 2018, when Joseph killed Joe Clyde. Krystal’s oldest son said his mother saw Joe Clyde’s body being carried outside.

Investigators said Krystal Daniels did not report the abuse or her son’s death to authorities despite multiple opportunities.

