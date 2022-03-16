Advertisement

Ky. nature TV personality Ernie ‘Turtleman’ Brown Jr. recovering after tree limb accident

The Kentucky woodsman is well-known for his animal removal business catching snapping turtles...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky woodsman and star of Animal Planet’s “Call of the Wildman” TV program, Ernie “Turtleman” Brown, Jr., is recovering in the hospital after a tree limb accident on Tuesday.

Brown posted a live video from a hospital bed on Tuesday, where he explained a tree limb had fallen on him while he was cutting down a tree. He said the limb injured his chest and his shoulder as it fell from 50 feet.

“(The limb) was about as big as my leg,” Brown said in the video. “The tree fell perfect, and then, all of a sudden, ‘Bam!’ Limb hit me across the neck and shoulders.”

The Kentucky woodsman is well-known for his animal removal business catching snapping turtles and more. Brown went viral online before his national TV debut on “Call of the Wildman,” accompanied by his friend Neal James.

James, known as “The Banjo Man,” died back in 2019, sister station WYMT previously reported.

Brown said the limb hit was one of his more painful accidents, but joked about getting the limb back after the hit.

“I broke that limb in two, I tell you that right now,” Brown said. “It knocked me out in two minutes, but I got that limb. I don’t know who won, I think it was a draw.”

He said he thanked everyone for their support while in the hospital.

“I just want to thank everybody, I love you all, turtle fans, with all my heart,” Brown said. “I’m sorry for doing this, I didn’t mean for this happen. I hope you all love me as much as I do you all.”

Family asked to keep Brown in their prayers while he rests and recovers.

Fan mail for Brown can be sent to:

P.O. Box 1190 Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

