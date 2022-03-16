Advertisement

Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury

A man with over 100 previous charges has been indicted on five more, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.
Desmond Lanier Hatchett
Desmond Lanier Hatchett(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man with over 100 previous charges has been indicted on five more, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

This time, Desmond Hatchett, 42, has been indicted on charges of evading arrest, violation of driver’s license law, reckless driving, failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility and violation of window tint law.

Hatchett has previously faced over 100 charges. He has also previously been unable to pay child support for his children, of which he has 21.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
TAGGING
Surveillance camera captures group tagging the old Lawson McGhee Public Library
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Top: Eugenio Bautista; Kevin Cormier, Kevin Ramirez Vasquez. Bottom: Devin Riddle, Erik Zeliski.
TBI human trafficking sting leads to 5 arrests
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital CEO releases statement on cyberattack

Latest News

Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Man wanted on multiple warrants
Police looking for wanted fugitive with outstanding warrants
Police looking for missing boy
Police looking for missing 11-year-old
Police looking for missing 11-year-old
Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy