Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man with over 100 previous charges has been indicted on five more, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

This time, Desmond Hatchett, 42, has been indicted on charges of evading arrest, violation of driver’s license law, reckless driving, failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility and violation of window tint law.

Hatchett has previously faced over 100 charges. He has also previously been unable to pay child support for his children, of which he has 21.

