More construction coming to Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is planning more construction for Alcoa Highway, TDOT officials told WVLT News. The good news - this latest bout should be completed by March 18.

TDOT officials are concerned about a storm culvert near the University of Tennessee Medical Center exit. According to TDOT representatives, the culvert carries runoff water from an employee parking lot at the hospital. Crews are set to replace around 160 feet of piping in the area, but are limited by ground conditions. Expect the northbound lanes of Alcoa Highway to be affected near that exit.

This latest wave of Alcoa Highway construction comes as TDOT officials are trying to secure a contractor to finish three weeks of work along the highway. That work is expected to be done overnight, however.

