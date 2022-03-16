Advertisement

More construction coming to Alcoa Highway

The good news - this latest bout should be completed by March 18.
More construction coming to Alcoa Highway
More construction coming to Alcoa Highway(TDOT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is planning more construction for Alcoa Highway, TDOT officials told WVLT News. The good news - this latest bout should be completed by March 18.

TDOT officials are concerned about a storm culvert near the University of Tennessee Medical Center exit. According to TDOT representatives, the culvert carries runoff water from an employee parking lot at the hospital. Crews are set to replace around 160 feet of piping in the area, but are limited by ground conditions. Expect the northbound lanes of Alcoa Highway to be affected near that exit.

This latest wave of Alcoa Highway construction comes as TDOT officials are trying to secure a contractor to finish three weeks of work along the highway. That work is expected to be done overnight, however.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
TAGGING
Surveillance camera captures group tagging the old Lawson McGhee Public Library
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Top: Eugenio Bautista; Kevin Cormier, Kevin Ramirez Vasquez. Bottom: Devin Riddle, Erik Zeliski.
TBI human trafficking sting leads to 5 arrests
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital CEO releases statement on cyberattack

Latest News

Spotty showers continue this afternoon
Spotty showers this afternoon with more rain on the way later this week
Nashville man with prison gang ties sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
catch up quick
Catch up Quick
Oak Ridge expert said hospitals are one of the most targeted facilities.
Cybersecurity expert weighs in on East Tennessee Children’s Hospital attack