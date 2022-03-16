Nashville man with prison gang ties sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville man with ties to a prison gang is facing 156 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Charles Phelps, 36, was sentenced Monday by East Tennessee Judge Ronnie Greer. Phelps reportedly pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

According to the release, Phelps, a member of a prison gang, conspired to distribute “large quantities” of the drug in Tennessee. Phelps was allegedly given the role of collecting and delivering money for the gang, and was found with $119,000 in cash hidden in his car’s spare tire during a traffic stop in February of 2020. Phelps was reportedly going to use the money to buy the drug out west before bringing it back to Tennessee.

Following his sentence, Phelps will be on supervised release for five years.

