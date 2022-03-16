Advertisement

Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

Tadeyo Mvuyekare went missing from his home in the Lonsdale area Tuesday.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Tadeyo Mvuyekare went missing from his home in the Lonsdale area Tuesday. Police shared Mvuyekare has run away on previous occasions before.

Police say his possible whereabouts include West Town Mall, Lonsdale and the Walter P. areas.

If you see him, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

