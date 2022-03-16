Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Please be on the lookout for missing Tadeyo Mvuyekare, age 11. Tadeyo, who has run away on previous occasions, went missing from his home in the Lonsdale area yesterday. If you see him, please call 9-1-1 or contact @tn_crime with info concerning his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/UH5C0uN0t2 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 16, 2022

Tadeyo Mvuyekare went missing from his home in the Lonsdale area Tuesday. Police shared Mvuyekare has run away on previous occasions before.

Police say his possible whereabouts include West Town Mall, Lonsdale and the Walter P. areas.

If you see him, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

