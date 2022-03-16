Police looking for wanted fugitive with outstanding warrants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department, along with the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive in Knoxville.

Know the whereabouts of #fugitive Robert Boyd? @Knoxville_PD needs help locating Boyd, #wanted on agg assault & theft to name 2 of his many charges. Know his whereabouts? Contact Crime Stoppers- Call: 865-215-7165, Text: **TIPS, App: P3TIPS, Online: https://t.co/msppsTw5gg. pic.twitter.com/vsbzzoFuCb — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) March 16, 2022

Robert Boyd was wanted for numerous outstanding warrants, including multiple counts of domestic assault, according to a Facebook post from the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers.

If you see Boyd or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, or you can file a tip online.

