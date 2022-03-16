Advertisement

Police looking for wanted fugitive with outstanding warrants

Robert Boyd is wanted for numerous outstanding warrants, including multiple counts of domestic assault, according to a Facebook post from the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers.
Man wanted on multiple warrants
Man wanted on multiple warrants(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department, along with the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive in Knoxville.

Robert Boyd was wanted for numerous outstanding warrants, including multiple counts of domestic assault, according to a Facebook post from the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers.

If you see Boyd or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, or you can file a tip online.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
TAGGING
Surveillance camera captures group tagging the old Lawson McGhee Public Library
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Top: Eugenio Bautista; Kevin Cormier, Kevin Ramirez Vasquez. Bottom: Devin Riddle, Erik Zeliski.
TBI human trafficking sting leads to 5 arrests
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital CEO releases statement on cyberattack

Latest News

Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Desmond Lanier Hatchett
Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury
Police looking for missing boy
Police looking for missing 11-year-old
Police looking for missing 11-year-old
Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy