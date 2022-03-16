Police looking for wanted fugitive with outstanding warrants
Robert Boyd is wanted for numerous outstanding warrants, including multiple counts of domestic assault, according to a Facebook post from the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department, along with the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive in Knoxville.
If you see Boyd or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, or you can file a tip online.
