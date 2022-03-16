Advertisement

Scattered showers move in this morning with more rain by the end of week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rounds of rain heading towards the end of the week.
Scattered rain showers this morning
(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The scattered light to moderate showers are here and they will stick around throughout the morning hours. More rain is on the way by the end of the week as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Light to moderate rain showers move in this morning and stick around through lunchtime. Areas south of I-40 have the best chance of picking up about a half an inch of rain. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no storms are expected.

Temperatures go from the upper 40s to lower 60s today. Highs will be close to 61 this afternoon with those gloomy skies. Spotty showers linger into the afternoon and evening hours, but drier afternoon overall.

LOOKING AHEAD

St. Patrick’s Day looks wonderful! There are a couple of morning showers way up on the Smoky Mountain peaks. We’ll still hang onto that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with a high near 69 degrees. Thursday is our day of ‘equal time,’ meaning nearly identical daylight and night-time. At our latitude, this is NOT the spring equinox!

Rain is still on the way Friday, but it is mostly in the afternoon and evening. This may linger through dawn Saturday. Saturday is colder behind the front. We actually drop to near average for this time of year.

Sunday is the first day of spring! Temperatures will top out near 64 degrees with lots of sunshine.

We get warmer with more sunshine Monday and Tuesday of next week. We’ll keep an eye on next Wednesday’s potentially stormy system.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-day planner
Wednesday's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

