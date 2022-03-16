Storms late Wednesday evening, more showers Friday, all before spring warmth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, the sun has come out after a very soggy Wednesday morning. The closed upper low is not done with us yet; clouds will rebuild at times late tonight and Thursday morning. Rain is back for one of the last days of winter but the weekend looks fairly nice, if not a little colder.

After some warmth early next week, we have some strong storm chances.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We REALLY warmed up fast during the late afternoon on Thursday. As the center of the clearing upper low draws closer to the Tennessee Valley, we expect some late evening showers and rumbles of thunder. These should form around McMinn, Loudon, Roane Counties. By 9:00-10:00 p.m., these try to move towards Knoxville. Some are slow moving so downpours and lightning are the biggest issues here.

Fog comes back with a vengeance Thursday morning. This has been showing up all week. Fog is not a certainty, but where it does form, it will be locally dense. We have only isolated rain at high elevations during the day Thursday, with a partly cloud-filled sky for most of the region. Highs should be just shy of 70 degrees across East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.

Rain returns in TWO waves Friday. The first is around lunch time, and may include some thunder and downpours. The much-advertised cold front arrives Friday evening. This is a little slower moving, and brings that second shot of rain through early Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of the weekend is dry, and a little bit cooler. There is a slight window for rain Saturday, mostly closer to the Cumberland Gap and NE Tennessee. Sunday and Monday mornings appear slightly cooler, under a mostly clear sky. The afternoon on both days has lots of sunshine. Plus, spring is officially here just before noon Sunday.

Tuesday is another quiet day but more clouds roll in by dusk. Which sets up a day of what *could be* stronger spring storms. The next best chance of rain is Wednesday, March 23rd.

