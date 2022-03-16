Advertisement

Tennesseans react to bill possibly making daylight saving time permanent


By Terry Bulger
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans talked about what it would mean if a bill was passed that made daylight saving time permanent.

Tennesseans could no longer be turning their clocks forward and backward every six months. If the House approves the Sunshine Protection Act, the light and the dark will change your day.

“When God said let there be light, and it’s here, the second sentence of the Bible he never dreamed the controversy it would later create,” one Tennessean told News 4.

The Senate unanimously voted on Tuesday in favor of the bill, simply leaving sunrise and sunset alone. Time is what it is, and don’t try to fiddle with or change the natural system.

That means clocks and watches stay the same all year long. News 4 talked to Nashvillians at the 45th and Charlotte Post Office.

“It makes it more consistent, rather than losing or gaining an hour,” one person said.

The battle to change time started in 1900′s England, and people still argue about it on Wednesday.

“I do care. I’m in construction, and losing an hour affects getting the job done. In the winter, we lose an hour,” one person said. “And in my business, the changes are not helpful.”

The bill still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives before it can be signed into law.

