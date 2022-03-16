Tickets on sale for Vols v. Tennessee Tech baseball game in Smokies Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tickets are now on sale for the University of Tennessee versus Tennessee Tech baseball game taking place at Smokies Stadium on April 12. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the first pitch going out at 6:30 p.m.

“The Tennessee Smokies are thrilled and honored to host the Vols and Eagles at Smokies Stadium,” said Tennessee Smokies General Manager Tim Volk. “We look forward to showcasing the many talents these young men have, here at America’s Friendliest Ballpark.”

Tickets will be assigned seating similar to a Smokies’ game. Smokies season ticket holder, suite, and terrace members will have complimentary admission to the game with a confirmed reservation. Parking is also free for all who attend the game.

The game will also feature an all-you-can-eat buffet for guests that include hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, Bush’s baked beans, potato salad, Uncle Ray’s potato chips, popcorn, Mayfield ice cream sandwiches and Pepsi products. Tickets for the buffet will cost $20 and be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children 12 and under and $5 for students with student identification card.

Tickets can be bought online, or by calling the Smokies Sale Office at (865) 286-2300.

