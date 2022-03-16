Advertisement

Ukrainian East Tennessee student helping people back home

An ETSU student from Ukraine is working with his brother to help provide food and shelter to people staying in the country.
By Jared Austin
Mar. 15, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An ETSU student from Ukraine is working with his brother to help provide food and shelter to people staying in the country. Yaro Hnatusko said it takes nearly $11,000 a day to feed and care for people.

“The first day of the war, they used all of their finances and emergency funds to convert their warehouses into shelters,” Hnatusko said.

Hundreds of people are using this resource a day. Hnatusko and his brother are turning Atlant, a Ukrainian business selling wholesale building material, into a shelter for people. Several are choosing to stay in the country, including Yaro’s family.

“My family woke up from the missiles flying around their house and targeting a military warehouse. It’s quite unusual to see and hear the sounds of missiles flying around your house,” Hnatusko said.

Hnatusko said there helping not only civilians but orphanages, hospital workers and first responders.

“The bombings never stop right now, the warehouse or the shelter has to expand and it has to expand dramatically so we have to use resources for that,” Hnatusko said.

As demand continues to grow for resources, Hnatusko said they need all of the help they can get.

“There are times when we have to use humor. There are times when we have to support and there are times when the family is exhausted. Mentally and physically,” Hnatusko said.

Yaro and Stan have set up a website www.atlant-support.com and a fundraising campaign to raise money and keep the food and medicine coming to Ukrainians.

