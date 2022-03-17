Advertisement

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital....
Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus.

Fort Lauderdale police say the shooting occurred Thursday on a Broward County Transit bus just outside police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.

Officials say three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car.

Police said the shooter was in custody and didn’t believe there was any further threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Victim identified following fatal North Knoxville crash
Desmond Lanier Hatchett
Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury
The pursuit ended on Oak Ridge Highway and Schaad Road.
KPD: Woman shot while driving, KCSO stops suspect after chase
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
More construction coming to Alcoa Highway
More construction coming to Alcoa Highway

Latest News

Americans are demanding answers on at-home tests and masks, as new data shows the U.S is seeing...
Canada says no test results needed for vaccinated travelers
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
Amy Elliott holding her son while standing next to her statue.
ORNL scientist honored with life-sized Smithsonian statue
VFL Parys Haralson dies
Report: VFL Parys Haralson cause of death identified
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate