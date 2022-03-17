Ancient Lore Village plans fundraiser to help Ukraine children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ancient Lore Village is starting a new fundraiser to help Ukraine children. It is a cause that owner Tom Boyd feels passionate about. On March 24, they will be holding a benefit event from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sales Manager Micah Spencer said they would be raising money on-site and online.

“Everybody’s aware of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia right now. And our team really came together and said, hey, what can we do to help?” said Spicer.

You can participate in events like axe-throwing, archery, and games that will raise money to support UNICEF’s efforts to help children in Ukraine.

“We’ll have some traditional Ukrainian food. We’re going to have some music games; we have an axe and archery open just a way to bring out people to support Ukraine. So we would love to have anyone in everyone come in and just help us, you know, make a difference,” said Spicer.

If you want to donate to the cause, you can learn more on their website.

