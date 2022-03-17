Bulldogs battle for Quarterfinal win at State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Trailing early in the contest at the Murphy Center on the MTSU campus, it was Jeremy Parrott’s Bearden Bulldog’s rallying and stunning the Cane Ridge Ravens 69-67.

The Dawgs led 66-64 when Darian Bailey took matters into his own hands, driving to the basket and finishing with a hard earned lay up. That made the score 68-64, but with the clock ticking and :10 remaining, Brandon Miller, a McDonald’s All-American and Alabama signee, drained a three pulling the Ravens within one. Miller would finish with a game high 30 points.

But time was not on the side of Cane Ridge, a foul would send Bearden to the charity stripe. They’d make one free throw and hang on to win the game, improving to 30-6. Elijah Bredwood led the Bulldogs with 24, and Dairan Bailey added 23points for Bearden, who’ll face Lebanon in the Class-4A Semifinals Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Remember fans, you can catch all the state championship games this weekend on MyVLT. Check your listings for channel information.

