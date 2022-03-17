Advertisement

Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips

Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips, as seen in the back of this photo.
Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips, as seen in the back of this photo.(CNN, Chipotle, KCPQ via CNN Newsource)
By KCPQ staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCPQ) - It looks like the phrase “computer chip” may soon have a new meaning.

Chipotle is testing an autonomous kitchen robot that can make its tortilla chips.

Officials with the restaurant chain say the mechanical assistant, named “Chippy,” will allow human employees to focus on other tasks.

“Chippy” is being taught how to cook chips with Chipotle’s current recipe.

It’s being tested at the company’s innovation hub in California, and later this year it will make its debut at a location in the southern part of the state.

Chipotle has nearly 3,000 restaurants in the US, Canada, the UK, France and Germany.

Copyright 2022 KCPQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Victim identified following fatal North Knoxville crash
Desmond Lanier Hatchett
Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
More construction coming to Alcoa Highway
More construction coming to Alcoa Highway
Police looking for missing 11-year-old
Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

Latest News

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization...
Cuomo says he is open to running again, despite resignation
FILE - A man with a protective mask smokes a cigarette while waiting for a bus in Detroit,...
US adult smoking rate fell during first year of pandemic
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19
Over the weekend, Chicago dyed its river green, after doing so without much fanfare last year...
St. Patrick’s Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion