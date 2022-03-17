Do you catch enough zzz’s?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sleep Awareness Week is from March 14 to 20. A Knoxville sleep expert encourages everyone to get enough sleep every night, which is an average of seven to nine hours for most adults.

“Sleep is the swiss army knife for health,” the Medical Director of the Fort Sanders Sleep Disorders Center, Dr. Thomas Higgins, said.

Higgins explained sleep impacts many other parts of your health, including your heart, brain, immune system, blood pressure, blood sugar and appetite.

He said a common myth is that you can catch up on sleep, like during spring break.

“You don’t really catch up on your sleep. Once those opportunities are gone, you have a sleep debt, and you can’t really re-pay that debt,” Higgins said.

He shared good sleep hygiene includes relaxing before bed without electronics and sleeping in a cool, dark, quiet room on a comfortable bed.

“Most adults do wake up at least once at night don’t let it distress you or begin to worry about it. Remain in bed; you’re likely to fall back to sleep. It’s the waking up such as every hour that’s more likely to indicate a real problem.”

If you think you have sleep problems, you can go to the Fort Sanders Sleep Disorders Center.

