Advertisement

Drivers getting free gas worth $200,000 from Chicago millionaire

A Chicago millionaire is donating free fuel to drivers. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Some commuters in the greater Chicago area are getting a break at the pumps.

Millionaire businessman Willie Wilson is handing out $200,000 worth of gas Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Wilson said every driver that goes to a participating station will receive $50 in free fuel.

The national average for a gallon of self-serve regular is nearly $4.29, according to AAA. In the Chicago metro area, it’s $4.64.

Aerial views show a line for gas caused by a free gas giveaway in Chicago.
Aerial views show a line for gas caused by a free gas giveaway in Chicago.(Source: WLS/CNN)

One driver, who was not named, said, “I drive sometimes up to Wisconsin to buy gas or even Indiana because it’s a lot cheaper.”

Single mother Niki Hammer decried the price of gas.

“I’m a single mother, a single parent and these gas prices are ridiculous. It’s almost $5 per gallon, and it’s so struggling for us who are on disability income and you’re trying to provide for your family, or you’re trying to provide for ... you know, raising your children in the neighborhood,” she said. “And this is a good opportunity to get from school and back home.”

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Desmond Lanier Hatchett
Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Police looking for missing 11-year-old
Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Some survivors emerge from Ukraine theater hit by strike
The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album...
‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor
Drivers respond to free gas giveaway in Chicago.
Chicago-area commuters talk about free gas giveaway
Officials said that charges stemmed from a domestic incident that happened in February.
Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury