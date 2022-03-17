East Tennesseans share reactions about the possibility of permanent Daylight Saving Time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some people were happy about the possibility of permanent Daylight Saving Time.

On Tuesday, the U.S Senate approved a bill that could make daylight saving time permanent.

The Sunshine Protection Act bill would end the time change from daylight saving time to standard time, meaning Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year.

A cattle farmer in Philadelphia, Tennessee, Ryan Bright, said he and his cows would be glad to stick with only one time.

“When we were milking, it was always a hassle because cows like consistency and so waking up an hour early was hard for them. They like to stay in the field and stay asleep just like we would. The same way if we fell back they would be like, ‘hey it’s time to milk and time to eat supper’ so cows don’t like change,” shared Bright.

Although it’s just an hour difference in time, family physician, Dr. Theo Hensley said studies have shown the time change has been linked to an increase of heart attacks and strokes.

”Specifically, one AARP study report had looked and saw a 24% increase risk in heart attacks and roughly 8% risk in stroke in the few days following spring forward time. There are concerns at times somewhat with just general fatigue. It kind of takes the body a little bit of time to get use to the change just like jet lag when you’re traveling,” said Hensley.

But Hensley said having more sunlight could be beneficial to those who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder. Only time will tell if Daylight Saving Time is here to stay or go.

The bill still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives before it would go to President Biden’s desk.

If the bill is signed into law, the change would not take place until November 2023.

