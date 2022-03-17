East Tennessee basketball couple makes impact on children in community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee native and her husband are working hard to develop young basketball players and at the same time mentor them in the game of life.

Dominic James Wright and Angela Phillips Wright were both Division One point guards in college basketball but Dominic also was a professional international basketball player for the last 10 years. Dominic played at Marquette and is also a member of the Marquette Hall of Fame. Angela played at the University of Kentucky but is from Oak Ridge.

Now they are back in East Tennessee helping young basketball players. They hold basketball camps regularly. Dominic and Angela say basketball has given their family amazing opportunities and believe in honoring god with the way they teach, coach and mentor these kids.

“If it was just basketball it would be an empty experience. The name of our business is Neek and Ang bigger than basketball, but our motto is Jesus is bigger than basketball so you can see the back of the shirt,” said Dominic.

“Basketball was the highlight of our childhood. It was some of the most fun memories we have, and we love being able to recreate those for the kids here,” said Angela.

Dominic and Angela now reside in East Tennessee and say they will continue to work on making an impact on the basketball communities in the area.

