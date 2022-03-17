Few clouds but warm Thursday ahead of cold front Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is a foggy start to your St. Patrick’s Day, but sunshine and warmer temperatures move in this afternoon! Enjoy it, because rainy conditions return Friday ahead of our next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Patchy to dense fog is expected this morning, so give yourself plenty of time to get out the door. Temperatures will start out near 48 degrees but warm up to 72 by the afternoon. We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies and then see that mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon hours.

Rain returns in two waves Friday. The first is around lunchtime, and may include some thunder and downpours. The much-advertised cold front arrives Friday evening. This is a little slower moving, and brings that second shot of rain through early Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of the weekend is dry, and a little bit cooler. There is a slight window for rain Saturday, mostly closer to the Cumberland Gap and NE Tennessee. Sunday and Monday mornings appear slightly cooler, under a mostly clear sky. The afternoon on both days has lots of sunshine. Plus, spring is officially here just before noon Sunday. It’ll feel like it too with highs near 64 degrees.

The 70s return early next week with lots of sunshine on Monday. More clouds arrive Tuesday ahead of our next system on Wednesday that could bring stronger spring storms. This is a system we are keeping a close eye on.

