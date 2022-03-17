Advertisement

Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing Memphis woman

27-year-old Ashley McDonald
27-year-old Ashley McDonald(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Miss. (WMC) - Human remains discovered in Mississippi were identified Wednesday as a missing Memphis woman who disappeared in November 2021.

Memphis police say the remains, found in Charleston, were identified as 27-year-old Ashley McDonald.

She was last seen on Nov. 25 on Knight Trail Circle and was reported missing in December, according to a Memphis Police Department City Watch.

Police believed she was in Batesville meeting an unknown.

The Tallahatchie Police Department is investigating McDonald’s death. We are reaching out to learn more about the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Desmond Lanier Hatchett
Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Police looking for missing 11-year-old
Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

Latest News

Few clouds but warm Thursday
Few clouds but warm Thursday ahead of cold front Friday
Officials said that charges stemmed from a domestic incident that happened in February.
Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury
Kevin Agnew, age 48.
KPD: Man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested
Loudon County teen escapes crash without injuries
Loudon County teen escapes crash without injuries