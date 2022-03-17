Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing Memphis woman

CHARLESTON, Miss. (WMC) - Human remains discovered in Mississippi were identified Wednesday as a missing Memphis woman who disappeared in November 2021.

Memphis police say the remains, found in Charleston, were identified as 27-year-old Ashley McDonald.

She was last seen on Nov. 25 on Knight Trail Circle and was reported missing in December, according to a Memphis Police Department City Watch.

Police believed she was in Batesville meeting an unknown.

The Tallahatchie Police Department is investigating McDonald’s death. We are reaching out to learn more about the investigation.

