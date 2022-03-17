Advertisement

KPD: Woman shot while driving, KCSO stops suspect after chase

The pursuit ended on Oak Ridge Highway and Schaad Road, resulting in the roads being closed.
The pursuit ended on Oak Ridge Highway and Schaad Road, resulting in the roads being closed.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office worked together to stop a shooting suspect Thursday morning, according to officials.

Major Police Presence In Karns

Chase involving shooting suspect has closed Oak Ridge Hwy. near Schaad Rd. for an investigation.

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, March 17, 2022

At 9:50 a.m., Knoxville Police Department responded to the First Horizon Bank located on 800 South Gay Street to the report that a woman, a bank employee, had been shot while driving. It reportedly occurred in the area of James White Parkway and I-40 East. Based on a preliminary investigation, officers said they believe that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Responding officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was located by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in the 9300 block of Kingston Pike shortly after.

At 10:00 a.m. on March 17, deputies initiated a pursuit with the suspect after an attempt to stop him was unsuccessful, KCSO representative Kimberly Glenn said. According to officials, spike strips were deployed at some point in the chase but the driver continued to flee. Investigators said that deputies were able to successfully use the pit maneuver to bring the suspect to a stop.

The pursuit ended in the area between Schaad Road and Ball Road on Oak Ridge Highway, resulting in the roads being closed, according to a WVLT News crew on the scene.

Once stopped, KCSO deputies reportedly heard gunshots as they exited their patrol cars. Once officers approached the vehicle, the suspect was removed from the back window of the Ford. He was then transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Glenn said. His condition is unknown at this time.

No deputies were injured; however, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Desmond Lanier Hatchett
Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
More construction coming to Alcoa Highway
More construction coming to Alcoa Highway
Police looking for missing 11-year-old
Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

Latest News

Few clouds but warm Thursday
Few clouds but warm Thursday ahead of cold front Friday
The fire occurred at Park City Apartments, officials said.
No injuries reported following Knoxville apartment fire, officials say
27-year-old Ashley McDonald
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing Memphis woman
Officials said that charges stemmed from a domestic incident that happened in February.
Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury