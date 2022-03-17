KPD: Woman shot while driving, KCSO stops suspect after chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office worked together to stop a shooting suspect Thursday morning, according to officials.

Major Police Presence In Karns Chase involving shooting suspect has closed Oak Ridge Hwy. near Schaad Rd. for an investigation. Posted by WVLT on Thursday, March 17, 2022

At 9:50 a.m., Knoxville Police Department responded to the First Horizon Bank located on 800 South Gay Street to the report that a woman, a bank employee, had been shot while driving. It reportedly occurred in the area of James White Parkway and I-40 East. Based on a preliminary investigation, officers said they believe that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Responding officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was located by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in the 9300 block of Kingston Pike shortly after.

At 10:00 a.m. on March 17, deputies initiated a pursuit with the suspect after an attempt to stop him was unsuccessful, KCSO representative Kimberly Glenn said. According to officials, spike strips were deployed at some point in the chase but the driver continued to flee. Investigators said that deputies were able to successfully use the pit maneuver to bring the suspect to a stop.

The pursuit ended in the area between Schaad Road and Ball Road on Oak Ridge Highway, resulting in the roads being closed, according to a WVLT News crew on the scene.

Once stopped, KCSO deputies reportedly heard gunshots as they exited their patrol cars. Once officers approached the vehicle, the suspect was removed from the back window of the Ford. He was then transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Glenn said. His condition is unknown at this time.

No deputies were injured; however, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I appreciate our Men and Women and their efforts today ensuring more innocent citizens were not injured. Their vigilance in spotting the suspect/suspect vehicle such a short time after the Knoxville Police Department issued the BOLO is commendable. I’m thankful they’re safe!

