Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host 2022 CMT Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CMT announced the nominees for this year’s awards Wednesday morning.

The show will be hosted by Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie; it’s Ballerini’s second year in a row as host.

The awards are completely decided by fans, you can vote for your favorite songs and artists up to 20 times a day on CMT’s website.

Here are the nominees for the coveted Video of the Year:

Brandi Carlile - “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson - “Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves - “justified”

Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs - “Forever After All”

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert - “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton - “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

The award show will take place on April 11 on WVLT.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.