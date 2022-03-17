Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Mackie to host 2022 CMT Awards
This year will be Ballerini’s second straight time hosting the fan-chosen awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CMT announced the nominees for this year’s awards Wednesday morning.
The show will be hosted by Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie; it’s Ballerini’s second year in a row as host.
The awards are completely decided by fans, you can vote for your favorite songs and artists up to 20 times a day on CMT’s website.
Here are the nominees for the coveted Video of the Year:
Brandi Carlile - “Right On Time”
Cody Johnson - “Til You Can’t”
Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn’t Love You”
Kacey Musgraves - “justified”
Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”
Luke Combs - “Forever After All”
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town”
Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”
Miranda Lambert - “If I Was A Cowboy”
Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton - “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”
The award show will take place on April 11 on WVLT.
