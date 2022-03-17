Knox County names interim public health officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The office of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced Thursday that a new interim public health officer had been named.

According to an email to Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, the county asked for approval for Dr. Warran Sayre to serve as the interim public health officer in Knox County to fill the shoes of current Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan starting April 1.

According to Dr. Sayre’s resume, he has served as the Corporate Heath Director at the Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC since 2006. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Site Occupational Medical Director at the Y12 Nuclear Security Complex.

Dr. Sayre received his medical degree from Marshall University School of Medicine in 1999.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, the current Director of Health for the county, announced her retirement in August of 2021, marking her last date as March 31. She has worked for the Knox County Health Department since 2004 as the assistant public health officer before taking the top role of director in 2010.

An executive search firm said it would continue to search to find a permanent replacement for Dr. Buchanan. The Tennessee Department of Health’s website outlines how county directors of health are appointed.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.