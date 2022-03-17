Advertisement

KPD: Man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested

The man was reportedly arrested without incident in the 2400 block of MLK Jr. Avenue.
Kevin Agnew, age 48.
Kevin Agnew, age 48.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a wanted man was found and arrested on March 15.

On Tuesday night, Community Engagement Response Team officers found and arrested Kevin Agnew, 48. He was wanted for attempted first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Officials said that the charges stemmed from a domestic incident that happened in February.

Agnew was reportedly arrested without incident in the 2400 block of MLK Jr. Avenue.

