KPD: Man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a wanted man was found and arrested on March 15.

On Tuesday night, Community Engagement Response Team officers found and arrested Kevin Agnew, 48. He was wanted for attempted first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Officials said that the charges stemmed from a domestic incident that happened in February.

Agnew was reportedly arrested without incident in the 2400 block of MLK Jr. Avenue.

