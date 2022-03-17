LIVE THREAD: Vols extend lead over Lancers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee has never previously faced Longwood, but the Vols are 28-0 all-time vs. current members of the Big South Conference.

The Vols and Lancers have two common opponents this season. Tennessee won home games against Presbyterian and USC Upstate. Longwood also was perfect against those intraconference foes, beating Presbyterian once and USC Upstate twice.

Tennessee is riding a seven-game win streak and has won 12 of its last 13 contests. A win means a trip to 2nd round play on Saturday, where the Vols will face Michigan. The Wolverines upset 6-seed Colorado State Thursday 75-63.

Tennessee’s all-time series with Michigan is tied, 5-5. That includes two NCAA Tournament clashes, both won by the Wolverines (2011 and 2014). The 2014 meeting took place in the Sweet Sixteen at Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium.

1ST HALF

Tennessee picks up where they left off in Tampa on the defensive end forcing 4 Longwood turnovers. Fulky has two baskets down low and the Vols lead the Lancer 6-2 at the first media timeout.

It’s the John Fulkerson show in Indianapolis. Fulky 5-6 from the field and 10 points, but the Lancers are keeping pace and trail by just a point at 16-15 with 11:15 to go in the half.

Vols go on a 7-0 run with includes a Chandler 3-pointer and then the Chef cooks up a major slam! Vols enjoying biggest lead so far at 27-17. Tennessee has 6 steals in the game.

Santiago Vescovi hits back to back 3′s for UT, Isaiah Wilkins counters with one fore the Lancers who trail by eleven at 35-24. Then Josiah Jordan James gets binto the act with a three ball of his own to extend the UT lead to 38-24.

Tennessee could not have played a better 1st half! Vols shoot 67% from the field, 8-13 from 3-point. 18 assists, while forcing 11 Longwood turnovers. Santi 4-6 from three with 12 points, James 3-4 from three and 15 points. Fulky has 13 for the Vols who lead the Lancers 54-29.

