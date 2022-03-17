Loudon County teen escapes crash without injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old escaped a crash late Wednesday night in Loudon County on State Route 95.

The Loudon County Sherriff’s Office said the driver overcorrected, and because of wet roads, landed in a steep embankment.

Sheriff’s deputies said the car overturned and finally came to rest on its top, almost completely submerged in a deep creek.

He was unable to call for help, but used his car’s horn to alert a nearby neighbor who then called 911.

Greenback firefighters arrived to help pull the driver out of the car. He was evaluated by EMS officials and eventually released to his parents.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says his seatbelt likely saved his life.

