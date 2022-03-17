Advertisement

No injuries reported following Knoxville apartment fire, officials say

The building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, according to KFD officials.
The fire occurred at Park City Apartments, officials said.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded and extinguished an apartment fire on Thursday morning, according to officials.

At 9:26 a.m., KFD crews responded to 1927 East 5th Avenue at the Park City Apartments after a report of smoke coming from an upstairs unit was made. The caller advised firefighters that flames could be seen from the outside.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered heavy fire in an upstairs apartment. After firefighters went to work to extinguish the fire, it was deemed out at 10:01 a.m.

The building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, according to KFD officials. Apartment occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross as needed.

The only male occupant home in a downstairs apartment at the time of the fire was able to get out due to his smoke alarm.

“Once again, it’s extremely important to emphasize how smoke alarms save lives,” KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said. “One single occupant of this building was alerted to the fire due to the fact to smoke alarm was going off.”

No injuries were reported. Knoxville Fire Department Investigators will continue to investigate the cause.

