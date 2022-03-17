ORNL scientist honored with life-sized Smithsonian statue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientist is being highlighted in a life-sized way for Women’s History Month.

Amy Elliott, a manufacturing scientist is part of an exhibit called ‘If-Then, She Can’ which celebrates women in STEM fields across the country.

The exhibit is displayed at the Smithsonian Castle in Washington, D.C. featuring life-sized statues of Elliott and 119 other women.

”Obviously being a 3D printing scientist, it was especially neat for me to have a 3D statue of myself. These women are just amazing. I felt like maybe I had some skills and neat experiences in my past but getting to know these other women I’m just blown away and truly humbled to be in their presence,” shared Elliott.

Elliott said she hopes the statues will inspire the next generation of women in STEM. Her scan for the statue was done while she was pregnant.

”I love that my statue is of me pregnant! And that I got to take a picture with my baby next to the statue and I love that girls and everyone can look at these statues and see that moms can be scientists and engineers and we can be really good at it,” said Elliott.

The statues will be on display until March 27.

To view the exhibit in a virtual tour, click here.

