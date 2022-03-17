Postal possibilities await those looking for a job in East Tennessee

Maryville, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is hiring in East Tennessee.

A job fair by the company hosted dozens of people at the Blount County Public Library.

The company was looking for mail carriers.

It’s been a couple years since Anita Senesac’s worked due to medical retirement. She’s worked as a missionary, pharmacy technician and had a kidney transplant but was ready to be in the workforce again.

“To me this just seems like it would provide more stability,” Senesac explained. “Being in a car all day by myself, would probably be good. I don’t have to worry about a lot of contact with people. So that would help keep me safe as well.”

The starting salary is more than $19 dollars an hour, nearly three times the federal minimum wage.

“We’re looking for qualified people that will come in and be part of the team here at the post office. That’s what we really want to do is like opening it up for the community to be apart of the team that we have here.”

The next hiring event is Tuesday March 29 at Foothills Mall in Maryville. That’s from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can also apply online here.

