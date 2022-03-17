Advertisement

Sporting clay shooting course opens in Kodak

Two courses and 15 different stations will have you testing your shooting accuracy.
Described as golf with a gun.
Described as golf with a gun.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s much like golf, but instead of clubs you’ll get on the golf cart with a gun. Sporting clays for the hunting enthusiast or the beginner will have you testing your accuracy.

Described as golfing with a gun, the new Iron Mountain Sporting Clays will give you the simulation of an actual hunt.

“Each of the targets simulates a different hunting experience. So one may be a rabbit that rolls on the ground. And the next one may look like flushing grouse,” said Jim Deanda with Iron Mountain. “Accuracy, timing, learning to lead a bird, I mean you can’t shoot at it. If you shoot at it you shot behind it.”

As each clay target is released, it could be difficult to actually shoot, much like the real thing. You could have two targets launched as the same time or back to back.

Deanda said safety is a top priority as each guest is evaluated and procedures here carefully explained.

“We have four NRA certified range safety officers on staff, and there’s always two of us on site. We talk to everybody that goes up and we make sure that they understand how it’s played,” he said.

Overall there are 15 stations along the course, taking you about two and a half hours to complete.

“Typically it’s a two or two to four person sport. Where you go up you take one of the golf carts and and ride through the it’s about a half a mile on the 15 stations,” said Deanda.

There are two difference courses for both beginners or the well experienced.

