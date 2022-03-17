Advertisement

Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker with severe illness

A team with the Tennessee National Guard rescued a hiker with a severe illness Tuesday.
A Tennessee National Guard medical crew arrives at UT Medical Center with a hiker who suffered...
A Tennessee National Guard medical crew arrives at UT Medical Center with a hiker who suffered a severe illness on the Appalachian Trail, Mar. 15. The Tennessee National Guard conducted the emergency air evacuation mission after being notified of a severely ill hiker in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park(Tennessee National Guard)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A team with the Tennessee National Guard rescued a hiker with a severe illness Tuesday, according to a release from National Guard personnel.

Just after 7 a.m., the Tennessee Military Department and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were told of a hiker suffering from illness near the Double Spring Gap Shelter in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. The hiker was reportedly so weak they could not stand up or walk.

The Guard crew took a Blackhawk helicopter to the scene where Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Backus, pilot in command, Capt. Philip Webster, pilot, Sgt. Chris Farrar, crew chief, and Sgt. 1st Class Cassandra Antes and Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani, flight paramedics, located the hiker.

The crew hoisted the hiker into the craft and took him to the University of Tennessee Medical center for treatment. The hiker’s condition has not been released.

According to national guard officials, the entire rescue mission took less than an hour and a half.

A Tennessee National Guard flight crew arrives to rescue an ill hiker on the Appalachian Trail, Mar. 15.
A Tennessee National Guard flight crew arrives to rescue an ill hiker on the Appalachian Trail, Mar. 15. The Tennessee National Guard conducted the emergency air evacuation mission after being notified of a severely ill hiker in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park near Double Spring Gap Shelter.(Tennessee National Guard)

