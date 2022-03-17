Advertisement

Thompson-Boling Arena sees changes ahead of March Madness

The Lady Vols host Buffalo Saturday afternoon.
By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -For the 18th time, Thompson-Boling Arena will be the host of March Madness for the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Buffalo, Oregon, and Belmont will be traveling to Knoxville as the Lady Vols get the advantage of the number four seed of being at home.

“That’s a perk of being one of the top 16 teams is you can stay in your arena and be at home if you want to. Stay in your own locker rooms and keep your bench,” said tournament organizer Jordan Bearden.

While the scoreboard will still dawn the Tennessee logo and the court will remain the same, there will be some changes made around the arena.

For starters, each team will get the same accommodations to ensure everything is fair. On the seats, the Tennessee seat covers were replaced with March Madness logos and signage across the stadium will have the March Madness graphic. Bearden said the most notable change from an optics standpoint would likely be some of the courtside seating being removed to make way for a row of media tables.

There will also be new carpet placed in areas that didn’t have it before, and there will be a number of drapes across the arena to divide areas and make it have that tournament feel.

“Really trying to make it feel neutral not that Tennessee orange,” said Bearden.

Games will start on Saturday afternoon, with tickets still available for $25 or less.

The last time the tournament was held in Knoxville was 2018.

