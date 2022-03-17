Two rounds of rain Friday, more stormy weather Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is back in two distinct batches Friday into very early Saturday morning. Saturday is trending colder and we’re watching storms next Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In short: sunshine for now. That’s followed by a lovely afternoon. This is our “equal time day,” meaning sunrise and sunset are as close as they’ll be for half the year. At 8:18 p.m. for Knoxville, we have our longest Space Station flyover in a while. Visibility should be really good! This is watchable with the naked eye, but there’s no blinking lights like with a commercial airplane.

Friday morning starts out fine and dry but rain is close. Starting around 11:00 a.m. Eastern, rapidly weakening storms races across the plateau, west to east. These are in Knoxville around the lunch rush. There’s a high chance of at least rain there until about 2:00-3:00 p.m. Following several more dry hours, and a high close to 70 degrees, our cold front is here with a second batch of rain. This is more spotty. The rain should wrap up just after midnight Saturday.

Saturday is now looking quite a bit cooler. We should range from the low to mid 50s - though some are likely to be colder. There will be a few very spotty “pop up” rain showers behind the front Saturday.

Sunday and Monday are “pick days.” We have lovely weather, increasing warmth, and better sunshine. There’s sneaky frost and even a hard freeze for some on Monday morning, so protect those plants. Tuesday turns cloudy in a hurry, and there could be a very isolated rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday could be our next First Alert Weather Day. For the moment, it is just thunderstorms we will be tracking. The bigger chance for severe weather is to our south, closer to the Gulf. It’s also pretty warm!

Following this powerful spring front, we’re cooler Thursday and Friday.

Forecast From WVLT

