Vols ready to dance in Indy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 3 seed Tennessee basketball team begins NCAA Tournament play Thursday in Indianapolis, taking on No. 14 seed Longwood as part of the South Region at 2:45 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fans can catch Thursday’s game on WVLT (CBS) and online or on any mobile device through the CBS Sports app. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analysis) and Jamie Erdahl (reporter) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp calling the action. A national radio broadcast is also available on channel 135 on Sirius and channel 202 SiriusXM.

Longwood is riding the nation’s fifth-longest active win streak—eight games.• The Vols and Lancers have two common opponents this season. Tennessee won home games against Presbyterian and USC Upstate. Longwood also was perfect against those intraconference foes, beating Presbyterian once and USC Upstate twice.

Tennessee is riding a seven-game win streak and has won 12 of its last 13 contests. The Volunteers captured their first SEC Tournament championship since 1979 last weekend in Tampa. True freshman Kennedy Chandler was named SEC Tournament MVP.

The Vols played an NCAA-best (tied) 18 Quad 1 games this season, winning 11. Only Kansas has more Quad 1 wins (12). Tennessee stood at No. 7 in the NCAA’s selection NET ratings. Each of UT’s seven losses are Quad 1. According to KenPom, the Vols rank third in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing only 86.2 points per 100 possessions. Tennessee’s scoring defense of 66.4 ppg in SEC play was the best in the league. The Vols have held 10 of their last 12 opponents to fewer than 65 points. The Vols are 7-7 against this year’s field of 68. See Page 3 for more.

A win over Longwood sends Tennessee into the Tournament’s 2nd round where they’ll face either 5-seed Colorado State or 11-seed Michigan on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.