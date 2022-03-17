Advertisement

Who are the Lancers of Longwood? A look at Tennessee’s first-round opponent

Tennessee takes on Longwood Thursday in Indianapolis. The game can be viewed on WVLT.
The Longwood Lancers will take on Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday.
By William Puckett
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday Tennessee will tip-off against the Lancers of Longwood University, a history-rich school but a basketball team new to the big dance.

”Seeing them get in is really exciting. Never seen it before but the hype is real, everyone is going crazy,” said a student at Longwood University.

The Lancers have been a division one institution since the mid 2000′s, playing in the Big South Conference.

This year they won their conference tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, gaining national attention.

”Think if we keep up the scoring, keep up the intensity, I think we can win,” said the same Longwood student.

Located in Farmville, Virginia, Longwood became a university in 2002, starting as the Farmville Female Seminary Association in 1839.

The Lancers are led by head coach Griff Aldrich.

Aldrich was a lawyer in Houston for nearly two decades, started and owned his own oil company, and was most recently making nearly $1 million as the CFO of a private investment firm when he left it all behind to get back into coaching.

”People are more aware of what’s going on. One of my old rhetoric professors hollered across the street when I was walking my dog, he hollered ‘this is so exciting,” Aldrich said to CBS affiliate WTVN.

Aldrich was on the coaching staff of the 2018 UMBC team that became the first team in the history of the NCAA Tournament to upset a number one seed ranked as a 16-seed.

The Vols and Lancers tip off around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on WVLT and CBS.

