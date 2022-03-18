Advertisement

17-year-old girl missing, suspected of running away

Krystiana “Krys” Morris was reportedly last seen by her grandmother on March 6 at the Green Grocers, located at 1101 Maryville Pike.
Krystiana "Krys" Morris, 17.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl suspected of being a runaway, according to a tweet.

Krystiana “Krys” Morris was reportedly last seen by her grandmother on March 6 at the Green Grocers, located at 1101 Maryville Pike.

According to officials, she was seen with her boyfriend, D.J. Trent. Investigators believe that they may be together and in the South Knoxville area near Montgomery Village Apartments.

Krys is 5 foot, 2 inches, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online, using the P3 TIPS app, or texting **TIPS.

