911 call reveals mother was looking for teen found submerged in creek

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook saying this is “a true testament that seatbelts save lives.”
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, a teen boy was trapped in a creek for an hour Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. along State Route 95. Through 911 calls WVLT News obtained, a Greenback man who lived nearby told dispatchers he kept hearing a horn honking outside his home and was worried someone needed help.

Exactly 10 minutes later, dispatchers received another call from a concerned mother who said it was “bizarre” that her 17-year-old son did not answer his phone and hadn’t returned home.

“He was supposed to be on his way home,” the woman said. “I could see him on Find My Friends. You know, the the app... we’re out driving right now looking for him. It’s bizarre. It’s really unprecedented. This is not the kind of kid who would run away.”

When deputies arrived to State Route 95 the sheriff’s office said they found found a 17-year-old boy flipped over in a crushed truck, nearly submerged in a creek.

Deputies suspect heavy rain and slick roads caused the teen to slip off the road and into a ditch. He likely tried to steer the truck out of the ditch, overcorrected and flipped over.

“If it was more water in the ravine. He would have drowned,” Melanie Miller, a neighbor said. “He’s a very lucky man.”

Paramedics evaluated and released the teen to his family on the scene.

