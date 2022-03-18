Advertisement

Confidence aplenty as Vols fans celebrate blowout win

Vols beat Longwood by 32 to open NCAA Tournament play.
Tennessee fans are confident in this year's squad as they beat Longwood in the NCAA Tournament.
By William Puckett
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee opened up NCAA tournament play with a convincing 32 point win over Longwood University Thursday.

Inside FieldHouse Social, not a seat open as fans flocked to watch Tennessee play.

”We’re moving the right direction, the end of the season, it was a crescendo, it was incredible,” said fan Peter Jackson.

Cheering and clapping filled the sports bar just off campus as the Vols hit three after three, after three.

”We started hitting three-pointers and we liked that,” said an excited Vols fan after the game.

The confidence is building in the fan base as Tennessee makes its run, believing this team is capable of winning it all.

“It was an incredible win,” said Scott McCabe. ”I genuinely think they have a shot to win it all.”

UT fans, still feeling the sting of the Vols seeding in the tournament, feeling it could be the driving force they need.

”You can’t poke a bear without getting a little bit of the freaking fangs, excuse me for my language, but they were wrong and we’ll prove them wrong,” said Jackson.

Tennessee faces Michigan Saturday.

