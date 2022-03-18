East Tennessee authorities looking for missing 13-year-old boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing teen, according to a Twitter post from the organization.

Elias Hundley, 13, was last seen around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday near Tescott Avenue, the post said. He was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and blue Crocs. Hundley is Hispanic with brown hair and eyes.

Those with information are asked to call 865-215-7165.

