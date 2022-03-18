Falcons grounded in State Semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another terrific season for Jody Wright and his Fulton Falcons comes to an end in the 2022 State Semifinals.

The Falcons trailed Jackson South Side through much of the first three quarters, but it was Denaj Kimber giving Fulton it’s first lead of the game, 29-28, with under three minutes to play in the third with a big three pointer.

Tyler Lee finished with 11, Taj Kimber with 12 and Denaj with 13 and it was his three pointer with three seconds left that pulled the Falcons to within a point. Then Kimber would be given one more chance to win it outright at the buzzer afer Fulton had stolen the Hawks inbounds pass.

A 3-pointer by Fulton's Denaj Kimber comes up just short at the buzzer as Jackson South Side hangs on denying the Falcons a trip to the Class-3A State Championship game on Saturday @wvlt @FultonBBall pic.twitter.com/WcihBjowaq — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) March 18, 2022

However, the the shot was just short as Jackson South Side hangs on for the 51-50 win and will play Greeneville for the Class-3A Statet Title Saturday. A game you’ll see on MyVLT beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Congratulations indeed to the Falcons who close out the season with a 30-6 record.

