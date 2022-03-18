Girl Scouts deliver cookies to Lady Vols ahead of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Women’s Basketball Team Head Coach Kellie Harper and her Lady Vols were delivered a sweet treat and good luck cards ahead of the big game Saturday.

Head Coach Harper mentioned wanting Girl Scout cookies for good luck into the SEC Tournament; therefore, the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians said that they knew they needed to replenish the Lady Vols’ cookie supply ahead of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

After practice on Thursday, eight Girl Scouts surprised Coach Harper and the Lady Vols team with good luck signs, cards and plenty of cookies.

The Lady Vols play Buffalo on March 19 at 3:00 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tickets can be purchased here.

Those craving the famous Girl Scout cookies can purchase boxes on the organization’s website.

