“It’s a little scary.” | Inflation may impact your outdoor spring projects

It will likely cost you more to plant your spring garden, get your lawn in shape or complete your latest outdoor landscaping project.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It will likely cost you more to plant your spring garden, get your lawn in shape or complete your latest outdoor landscaping project.

“It’s nothing we’ve ever seen before,” President of the Lawn Butler, Seth Kehne, said.

Rising costs and high demand has impacted landscapers like Kehne.

“It’s scary just in terms of inflation. I mean our truck prices, equipment prices are just- I can’t believe what we’re paying for a piece of equipment this year compared to what we were paying two years ago.”

Kehne said vendor prices have been rising monthly. He said last year’s price fluctuation was nothing like they’d ever seen and this year’s is even worse, which they didn’t think was possible.

“The gasoline and diesel prices are kind of icing on the cake in terms of all of our costs rising,” Kehne said. He said diesel prices are up 50% from January 2021. “The biggest thing is our material prices. That’s even more of a burden on us than it is for the fuel prices.”

Kehne explained fertilizer and raw materials are as high as 250% higher then they were in December.

“We are trying to be as efficient as we can, but most of our maintenance contract renewals are between 10 and 30% increases, which we we’ve never had anything like that before.”

Landscaping requests are up, too.

Kehne explained, “The demand is really high. We are turning down a lot of work just because we’ve got as many great team members as we can but there’s only a limited supply of people that are out there.”

Therefore, the price catalog is being updated weekly opposed to twice a year.

He worried these costs are the new normal.

