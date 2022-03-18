James Taylor and his All-Star Band set to perform in Knoxville
The six-time Grammy Award winner announced at 20 stop US tour that will kick of this Summer.
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Singer-songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band will be making a stop in Knoxville.
The six-time Grammy Award winner announced a 20 stop United States tour that will kick off this Summer. Taylor will stop at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday, June 22. The concert will start at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on March 25 at 10:00 a.m. You can get those tickets on James Taylor’s website.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.