Advertisement

James Taylor and his All-Star Band set to perform in Knoxville

The six-time Grammy Award winner announced at 20 stop US tour that will kick of this Summer.
James Taylor to Perform in Charlotte This Spring
James Taylor to Perform in Knoxville This Spring(tcw-wbtv)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Singer-songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band will be making a stop in Knoxville.

The six-time Grammy Award winner announced a 20 stop United States tour that will kick off this Summer. Taylor will stop at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday, June 22. The concert will start at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on March 25 at 10:00 a.m. You can get those tickets on James Taylor’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit ended on Oak Ridge Highway and Schaad Road.
Suspect in Knox County shooting, car chase dies
Desmond Lanier Hatchett
Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury
VFL Parys Haralson dies
Report: VFL Parys Haralson cause of death identified
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Victim identified following fatal North Knoxville crash

Latest News

Vandy assault
Vanderbilt warns students, staff about man ‘fondling women’ near campus
Elias Hundley
East Tennessee authorities looking for missing 13-year-old boy
Krystiana “Krys” Morris, 17.
17-year-old girl missing, suspected of running away
Donovan Smith
Officials looking for missing Knoxville teen