Man ‘severely beaten’ at Knoxville bar, police seeking to identify suspect
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying a man suspected in an aggravated assault at a Knoxville bar that left a man “severely beaten.”
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13, according to officials. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was treated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online, using the P3 TIPS app, or texting **TIPS.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.