Man ‘severely beaten’ at Knoxville bar, police seeking to identify suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying a man suspected in an aggravated assault at a Knoxville bar that left a man “severely beaten.”

The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13, according to officials. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was treated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online, using the P3 TIPS app, or texting **TIPS.

Help us identify the pictured man, who was involved in an agg. assault at The Hill Bar & Grill on 2/13/22. A 23-year-old man was treated at UTMC after being severely beaten. Know him? Contact @tn_crime at 865-215-7165, https://t.co/Ac2VUyAmiR, P3 Tips app or by texting **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/gcj9yCtREf — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.