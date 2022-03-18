Advertisement

Suspect in custody following Fairfield Glade shooting, report says

By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies, along with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, are on the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the CCSO, the shooting occurred in the Fairfield Glade area.

One person is confirmed dead and several have been injured, according to Crossville News First. News First also reported that a suspect was taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. ET.

Several agencies have provided small updates on the incident, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the CCSO. TBI representative Susan Niland told WVLT News that agents are responding to a reported shooting on Grouse Court, though was not able to confirm if it was an active shooting scene.

SWAT was reportedly on the scene currently and negotiators were “conducting a dialogue” with a suspect, according to a recent post from CCSO.

No other information has been released at this time, according to CCSO representatives.

This is a developing story.

