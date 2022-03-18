Officials looking for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared that they are looking for a missing runaway teen from Knoxville. Donovan Smith was last seen on March 11 on Selma Avenue, according to officials.

Have you seen #runaway Donovan Smith? He was last seen on 3/11 on Selma Av in Knoxville. Donovan may in one of the nearby apartment complexes. If you know his whereabouts contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, Text **TIPS, P3 TIPS app, or https://t.co/msppsTw5gg. pic.twitter.com/dMoyBGh20L — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) March 18, 2022

Smith could be in one of the nearby apartment complexes, the post said.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or submit a tip via online.

