Officials looking for missing Knoxville teen

Donovan Smith was last seen on March 11 on Selma Avenue, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Donovan Smith
Donovan Smith(ETNVCS)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared that they are looking for a missing runaway teen from Knoxville. Donovan Smith was last seen on March 11 on Selma Avenue, according to officials.

Smith could be in one of the nearby apartment complexes, the post said.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or submit a tip via online.

